LITTLE Jorgie Griffin may only be a few months old, but she's already had quite an adventure.

Mum Lucy Griffin, from Abercarn, was still six weeks away from her due date in July this year when she took her children Riley, six, and Millie, three, to Cornwall for a camping holiday - where they would meet up with dad Andy, who had been doing engineering work at a hospital in the area.

But, during a brief pit stop, Ms Griffin got out the car and thought her waters has broken - but, as the baby wasn't due for another month-and-a-half, she reassured herself it was too early and continued her trip over Bodmin Moore.

But, when they arrived at the camping site, she found she had lost more amniotic fluid, and was rushed to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

It was found the baby had no water surrounding her and was in breech position; three hours later Ms Griffin started having strong contractions and was rushed to the delivery suite.

Ms Griffin said: “It eventually all slowed down.

"I was advised that I couldn't travel back home, where I would have support and childcare, and they thought I would go into labour the next day.”

Her husband travelled back to Wales to be closer to family in Bristol for childcare if the birth was imminent.

Ms Griffin added: “I had been taken in and out of the delivery suite numerous times. I was physically and mentally drained.

"They decided they would do an ECV (turning the baby by applying pressure on the abdomen) because she was breech and then they would induce me.

“This happened to be a success, so my husband took my children to Bristol and travelled up to be at the birth."

When the baby flipped back into the breeched position the induction was stopped and medics were forced to give Ms Griffin a C-section.

And, on Wednesday, July 8, at 34 weeks and three days, baby Jorgie Faith Griffin was safely delivered, weighing a tiny 4lb 15oz.

Baby Jorgie Faith at the NICU

Little Jorgie went straight to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where she had a feeding tube inserted. She was reunited with both parents for 30 minutes before dad had to leave.

An emotional week passed, with Ms Griffin and her new baby daughter far away from the rest of their family.

Ms Griffin said: “We didn’t know when we would be seeing (Mr Griffin) or my other two children again.

"This is where the Wales Air Ambulance team stepped in and mentally saved me after already spending a week without my two children, 130 miles away from home.

"The Wales Air Ambulance agreed to assist with the transfer of Jorgie to the Royal Gwent Hospital and I was reunited with my husband and two children.”

Jorgie's parents travelled home separately, while she boarded the aircraft with a NICU doctor and nurse, plus Wales Air Ambulance Helicopter Transfer Practitioners Jez James and Ruby Thomas.

Ms Griffin said said: “My husband travelled back to take me home.

"The moment that I will always treasure is the medics allowing my husband onto the helipad to see Jorgie for the first time after his brief time with her following her birth. It was emotional.

“What the team do is truly amazing and magical. They all took part in saving my daughter's life and my mental health.

"Her middle name is Faith because that is what the Wales Air Ambulance gave us."

Baby Jorgie Faith spent 11 days total in hospital and is doing well

Despite a difficult birth, plus issues with jaundice and weight, Jorgie is doing well after a further four days in the Royal Gwent Hospital.