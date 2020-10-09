HAS the coronavirus pandemic left you unable to book an appointment with your GP? If so, there might be a solution.

A former doctor's GP surgery in Thornhill, Cwmbran, is set to go under the hammer later this month.

Paul Fosh auctions have give the surgery, which is still in working order, a guide price of £135,000.

Sean Roper, who is handling the sale for Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “We have never sold a former doctor’s surgery in this kind of excellent condition before.

“Other surgeries we have sold in the past have been put up for auction due to their age, in this case it was simply because of a dissolved partnership.”

The former surgery in Cwmbran up for auction. Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions/DBPR.

The former surgery comprises an entrance lobby, reception/waiting area, four consultation rooms, baby changing room, a toilet and a disabled toilet, boiler room, kitchen, and a large car park.

Mr Roper said: “The property would be ideal for anything medical related, such as a veterinarian practice or beautician.

“It could also be redeveloped to be used as a communal residential building, such as a care home. Subject to obtaining the right planning consent, of course.”

The waiting room. Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions/DBPR

Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions is now operating its auctions completely online.

The next online Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this lot will be offered along with some 82 others, is on Thursday, October 22 starting at 5pm, with bids being registered from midday on Tuesday, October 20.

The former surgery in Cwmbran up for auction. Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions/DBPR

For details visit paulfoshauctions.com

Buyers and sellers are advised to contact the office number, 01633 254044, or email info@paulfoshauctions.com with any questions they may have.