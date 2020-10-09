MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has revealed where in the county coronavirus cases have been more prevalent in the last week.

Currently Public Health Wales says it does not have the capacity to provide specific statistics for each sub-local authority area in Wales, but all local authorities do have the information to inform their individual strategies on tackling transmission.

So far this week the county has recorded eight cases, and is the only region in Gwent not in local lockdown.

Last week Public Health Wales reported 32 cases in the county.

The most recent rolling weekly case rate per 100,000 of the population (in the week up to October 5) was 30.7 - the lowest in Gwent and the third lowest in Wales.

The council's table shows where the cases are highest and lowest.

According to the council, there have been six cases in Gilwern in the last seven days - the highest volume in one area.

Usk has reportedly had no cases in the last seven days - perhaps surprising given its proximity close to Newport.

Chief executive for the council Paul Matthews says the localised data is something the council will try and roll out every other week.

In a post on Twitter he said: "We do not have active clusters, we do not have community transmission, this can change ridiculously quickly if discipline is lost."

Asked why Public Health Wales could not yet release statistics for all areas in Wales, Dr Giri Shankar, incident director at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is looking at publishing data on sub-local authority area as part of our next stage of development.

"At the moment, however, we are prioritising reports to local authority and health board Incident Management Teams to inform their local decision making.”