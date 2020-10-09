A HANDFUL of employees at a Caerphilly food factory have tested positive for coronavirus.

Four members of staff at Peter’s Food Service, in Bedwas, have tested positive for the infection.

Peter’s Food Service managing director, Mike Grimwood, said: “We have four colleagues who have reported positive Covid tests. It is our reasonable belief that these have all been community-based transmissions rather than site-based.

“As a matter of course, as soon as a colleague informs us that they have received a positive result they are excluded from site, and we contact the local authorities to ensure the ‘track and trace’ process is implemented.

“Any colleague, who is defined as a ‘direct contact’ of a colleague who has unfortunately tested positive, is also immediately excluded from site.

“In every case, we have been working proactively with the local authority and the NHS TTP team in response to any Covid-19 cases associated with Peters Food Service Limited.

“To ensure that ‘Track and Trace’ can be alerted, and to follow-up any direct contacts, we outline where the positive contact has worked, the nature of their work, and the precautions we have taken to ensure that we limit any further transmission.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

“Peter’s has a workforce of 613 at the Bedwas site," added Mr Grimwood.

"The business is located in a Covid hotspot and Wales’ first ‘lockdown area.’

“Ideally, we do not want any cases, but given our location we would expect some colleagues to become positive. The key issue is then control so that others are then safeguarded.”

Peter’s Food Service have taken extensive measures to protect staff throughout the pandemic – this includes: