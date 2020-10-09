PARTS of Abergavenny and Monmouth could have Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) renewed next week to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Existing PSPOs are in place in lower Abergavenny town, Bailey Park and Monmouth town, but they are due to expire in mid-October.

The order provides “police with the power to issue warnings, disperse persons from the park and confiscate alcohol”.

Monmouth County Council’s cabinet member for social justice and community development, Cllr Sara Jones, will consider the PSPOs next week.

A report into the proposed extension of the PSPOs says that there have been issues of anti-social behaviour at all three locations in recent years.

The PSPOs give Gwent Police powers to deal with people in possession of alcohol who had caused or were likely to cause anti-social behaviour.

In the last two years, there have 30 police callouts to Bailey Park in Abergavenny under the PSPO powers and 26 of these were for anti-social behaviour. Five of these referenced drug use, while 13 were alcohol related.

Local officers have also received many emails regarding alcohol and drug use in the park grounds.

In Abergavenny lower town, there have been 23 callouts in the past 24 months under PSPO powers. All but one referenced anti-social behaviour. Two mentioned drugs and 20 reference alcohol consumption.

There were 31 callouts to Monmouth town in the last two years under the PSPO powers. Of these, 24 were alcohol related and five were drug related.

The three PSPO orders, if approved, would come into effect on October 20 and will last for three years unless varied or discharged by the council.