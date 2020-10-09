THE Wales Air Ambulance will be reopening its Blackwood charity shop on Monday, October 12.

It has been closed since March as the coronavirus pandemic forced governments to announce the closure of a lot of businesses.

There are a number of changes and measures put in place to ensure safety of the public and staff.

The opening hours of the store have been altered to allow staff and volunteers to deep-clean before and after opening each day. It will now be open between 11am-4pm Monday-Friday.

Face coverings will have to be worn inline with government guidelines - unless exempt from this rule as on transport or in other public places.

There will be a one-way system and customers will be expected to follow social distancing practices and to not touch anything unless they are planning to buy it.

When at the till, customers are asked to stand in the marked box and to use card or contactless where possible.

Hand sanitising stations will be available and there will be Perspex screens at each till.

The charity will only be accepting a limited number of donated items due to the need for isolating donations to avoid potential cross-contamination.

There will still be deliveries but they will only be to the kerbside and not into the home. If possible, collection at the shop would be preferred and there will be no collections or deliveries for places in local lockdowns outside of the Caerphilly borough.

The decision to reopen the store, on Market Place, follows the reopening of the Swansea, Wrexham, Cardiff and Bangor ones.

The Charity’s head of retail, Andrew Lawton, said: “We are delighted to be able to reopen our Blackwood shop. During the pandemic, Wales Air Ambulance has seen a significant decrease in funds following the closure of charity shops and cancelled events. Our five shops that have reopened are doing extremely well and we hope the Blackwood store will be just as successful.

“The safety of our staff and customers is of paramount importance to us and we want to reassure our supporters that we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the store is safe. To allow the shop to continue to stay open, we are asking customers to please stick to the strict guidelines. This is to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of our staff and volunteers. Thank you to all our customers who have been patient whilst waiting for the store to reopen.”