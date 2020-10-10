A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DWAYNE AUSTIN CONNIKIE, 39, of Grace Holmes, Newport, was banned from driving for three years and five months after he admitted drug-driving with cocaine in his system.

He was ordered to pay £232 in a fine and a surcharge.

HAYDN RHYS JAMES, 18, of Mynyddislwyn, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was ordered to pay £349 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHELSEA LEIGH COLE, 20, of Powell Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BENJAMIN CRAIG WHITNEY, 19 of Y Dolydd, Watford, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving by having delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CALVIN TILL, 23, of Cae Mawr Road, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug-driving by having cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and £175 in costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW JAMES HALL, 35, of Tenby Close, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SADIE CLAIRE LYONS, 26, of Cae Garw, Oakdale, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TYRONE PAUL MORGAN, 35, of Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving with no insurance.

He was ordered to pay £855 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA MICHAEL PEDDLE, 23, of The Woodlands, Penygarn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-driving limit.

He was ordered to pay £648 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW CHANEY, 29, of Glyn Terrace, Tredegar, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

DEAN HOLLAND, 47, of Bryn Terrace, Six Bells, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 28 months after he pleaded guilty to being nearly three times the drink-drive limit.

He was ordered to pay £317 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER COLIN PROLE, 56, of Phillips Street, Blaenavon, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

He was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR GEORGE WILLIAMS, 24 Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was ordered to pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER WAYNE THOMAS, 32, of Sunnyview, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LISA MARIE FOLEY, 47, of Tegfan, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after she admitted drink-driving.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.