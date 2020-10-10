Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Leanne Preece, of Blaenavon, sent in this picture of her pet cat Poppy, who loves to snuggle up in blankets.

Gizmo has been part of Kate Wadley's family in Chepstow for 11 years.

Here is Sassy who has lived with Carla Court, of Newport, for 18 years. She started out as a feral kitten living in Carla's uncle's back garden.

Amy Hatton, of Cwmbran, has shared this picture of Petra, who has been part of the family nearly three years.

This cheeky cat is Ginger. Five years ago her turned up on the doorstep of Juan Moreno's home in Pontypool and 'waltzed in' as if he owned it. He's now one of five cats living with Juan.

Gus is a 13-month-old half Shih zhu, half Pomeranian who lives with Emma Angeli in Cwmbran.

'Hiding' on the bird table is Gucci, who has lived with Alison Killoran in Newport for five years. She previously lived with Alison's daughter.

This is Buddy Holly. He lived with Tanya O'brien, of Newport, who found him in a carrier bag when he was about a week old. He is now two years old.

This is Barney who recently moved in with South Wales Argus reporter Dan Barnes. Barney's was adopted from a lady who had to go into a care home who couldn't care for him any more. He is 16 years old but still loves his Dreamies and a scratch behind the ear. He was very nervous at first, after moving to our house. He would hide behind the sofa. However, he's now much braver and even ventures as far as the kitchen. This was the first time he sat on Dan's lap making it difficult for him to work on all the top-quality Argus content you all love reading!

Susan Harris, of Blackwood, shared this delightful picture of Tommy Tango, a playful six-month-old British Shorthair kitten who came from a breeder in the Pontnewydd area.