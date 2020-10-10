A TEENAGE drug dealer who was trafficking cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis is starting a long custodial sentence.

Oliver Rundu, 19, of Bolt Close, Newport, was also locked up for being armed with a knife.

The defendant was caught with nearly half a kilogram of cannabis in a rucksack after he was found hiding in a garden in Abergavenny last year.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said: “The defendant, who was 18 at the time of the offences, was also found with a knife hidden in the waistband of his trousers.

“The defendant had three mobile phones and analysis by the police uncovered 2,282 drug-related text messages.

“He would sometimes send out text bombs to up to 40 recipients.

“There was also an inquiry from somebody about an ounce of cocaine which would be worth between £1,400 to £1,500.

“It is not known if he did supply that person.”

A search of Rundu’s then home in Newport’s Caerleon Road unearthed more drugs in his bedroom.

There were 26 wraps of crack cocaine worth £510, nine wraps of 90% cocaine valued at £310 and 30 wraps of heroin totalling £300.

In all, drugs worth more than £6,500 were recovered.

Rundu pleaded to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a bladed article.

The offences were committed on July 24, 2019.

Cardiff Crown Court was told he had no previous relevant convictions.

Heath Edwards, mitigating, said: “The defendant was only 18 when he became embroiled in the world of drug dealing.

“At that time, he was smoking far too much cannabis and began working for those he was in debt to.

“He accepts that he went off the rails.”

His barrister said his client had performed well in school, worked for Sainsbury’s and was training to become a mechanic.

The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC, told Rundu: “These are clearly very serious offences.

“You were a young a man who got caught up in the supply of class A drugs and those who do must accept long periods of custody.”

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for a total of three years and four months.