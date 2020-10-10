TWO men were remanded in custody after being charged with the alleged trafficking of cocaine in the Gwent valleys.
Corrie Morgan, 23, and Grant McDonald, 23, both from Tredegar, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Morgan, of Ysguborwen, is charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
McDonald, of Princess Court, faces an allegation of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
The pair are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on November 2.
