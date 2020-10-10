TWO men were remanded in custody after being charged with the alleged trafficking of cocaine in the Gwent valleys.

Corrie Morgan, 23, and Grant McDonald, 23, both from Tredegar, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Morgan, of Ysguborwen, is charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

McDonald, of Princess Court, faces an allegation of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

MORE NEWS

The pair are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on November 2.