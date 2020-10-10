A NEWPORT-based recovery organisation has said they are expecting to see a wave of people needing support with mental health problems due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of today's World Mental Health Day, Growing Space, which is based at Tredegar House and helps nurture mental health through gardening, has revealed the worries of more people needing help for their mental health.

Chief executive of Growing Space Bill Upham said: “We know people who would starve themselves because they have been so scared to go to the shops. Some have been so terrified to collect their medicines that they have been having suicidal thoughts. We have been delivering food and medicines and because we couldn’t deliver our normal activity sessions, we have been giving out window boxes and art and craft packs so that our participants could build a bird box or grow something.”

The organisation has achieved more than 5,500 interventions since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Upham said: “With people losing loved ones, losing their jobs, not receiving essential treatment, getting into debt – it’s a wave of poor mental health that we’re facing.”

Operations director at Growing Space Gavin Mote said: “We are seeing increased anxiety in people with mental ill health, the stress exacerbates existing conditions and has put a strain on mental health services across the board. We have stepped in to support social services and mental health teams who are being put under more pressure. Our crisis support service began as soon as we went into lockdown.

“We have many examples where we have offered training and support to individuals who were not able to move forward with their lives, which has let them go on to achieve goals they never thought possible, such as employment or re-entering further education and improved relationships with their families.”

“We’re not the type of charity that sits people down with a coffee,” said Mr Upham. “Across Gwent, the hospitals have great grounds and together we grow produce and flowers. We build polytunnels so that even on the wettest day, we can carry on.”

Growing Space also helps manage The Orchard Garden at Tredegar House, providing horticultural therapy to 50 or 60 people every week, Mr Upham said: “People come to us with little or no self-esteem. They may be in debt or suffering from drugs or alcohol dependency. Many come to us having lived in a very sedentary or socially isolated way for years. But when you see something grow, you gain a real sense of achievement.

“I often say that gardening is exercise by stealth. You don’t realise you’re moving, stretching and lifting because you’re wrapped up in what you’re doing. It releases serotonin. And being outside is one of the greatest things – there is a lot to be said for good old fresh air.”

The recovery programme at Growing Space is popular with their clients - and couldn’t continue all their fantastic support without funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, who provided a £230,494 grant in 2017 for the organisation to run a three-year project.

Darren Davies suffered a freak football accident when he was 37 and broke his neck. He was initially paralysed from the neck down but has since gained movement in his arms. He said: “My mental health suffered greatly after the accident. I felt quite suicidal at one stage. Growing Space has helped me enormously. I joined in 2015 and I’m now a peer mentor, helping those who have gone through similar problems.”

Michelle Beddoe, 52, struggled for several years before she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2010: “My psychiatrist suggested I get involved with Growing Space as gardening is my former occupation. I go to Tredegar House on my day off and it gives me structure; a reason to get up and get out. It's been a lifeline - taking cuttings, potting on - it's a really inclusive and gentle environment where no one minds if you're having an off day. You feel very safe there. I love the social aspect too - it is always the highlight of my week."

Darren from the Growing Spaces group

One participant - who did not wish to be named - said: “I have struggled with depression for almost 20 years. The only way I can describe is that it feels like I am in a big, black hole and I can't find my way out. But going to Growing Space has really helped and it is boosting my confidence too. I have been getting involved with the cookery workshops and I even serve in the cafe, something I wouldn't have done before. it takes my mind off things and I am learning new skills It has made me realise that I am not alone - there are other people just like me. During lockdown, we have kept in touch and supported each other. At any time of the day or night, someone has been there if I needed them.

"I have also been encouraged to take up gardening and, in lockdown, I have grown potatoes, tomatoes and sweet peas in my front garden."

Growing Space works with hospitals across Gwent and encourages people who are struggling with their mental health to try horticultural therapy. They work with both individuals who have been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and those in the community who need help and support.

They have also evolved to offer woodworking and cookery classes using the garden produce and have a cafe, two shops and two furniture recycling centres.

John Rose, Director Wales for The National Lottery Community Fund said: “We owe a huge thankyou to National Lottery Players who support and contribute to projects like Growing Space every time they play. Since April this year we’ve awarded over £15m to charities and communities across Wales who are saving lives and offering hope to many those affected by the pandemic.”

Since the Welsh Government announced that supervised groups of 30 could meet outdoors, the garden gates have reopened and the tending of the vegetable patches and flowerbeds has restarted. The project is so successful that Growing Space has recently been given the go-ahead to work with the Cardiff & Vale University Health Board.