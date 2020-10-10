THE majority of 8,600 ash trees in Newport could be killed by a disease, a council report has warned.

Hundreds of trees are being cut down in woodland along part of Caerleon Road as the council removes those at risk of ash dieback across the city.

The threat of the disease to Newport’s trees has been added as a severe risk to the city council’s risk register.

It comes after the council carried out a review of ash trees in Newport which were at risk or had ash dieback.

“The results of the review identified approximately 8,600 ash trees that belong to the council,” a report says.

“The risk score reflects the high financial costs and urgency to remove the trees before they fall and cause damage.”

The disease causes trees to lose their leaves and become brittle, making them a safety hazard.

Between 75 and 95 per cent of all ash trees in the UK will be lost to ash dieback within the next 20-30 years, the National Trust has warned.

The conservation charity says hot and dry weather in spring has placed trees under stress which has left them more susceptible to disease.

A council report says that the disease “has already been identified in Newport and could kill the majority of ash trees in the authority”.

“The impact of no action will be significant numbers of tree failures that could see an increase in the number of people harmed by trees and property claims,” it adds.

Caerleon Road has been closed until mid-November as the council says urgent work is needed to cut down “a significant number of mature trees” affected by the disease.

“Some large areas of ash trees will be felled with a significant impact on local wooded areas,” the council said.

“The council has a policy of planting two trees for every tree cut down on land it is responsible for, so any felled ash trees will be replaced with other suitable trees.”

The council was asked how many trees have been identified at risk of the disease and how many will need to be removed.