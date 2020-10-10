WINTER is just around the corner so we thought we'd share some archive photographs of snow days in Torfaen. From communities pulling together to clear the streets and children having fun sliding on ice, snowfall has generated some great pictures and stories over the years.

Clearing the snow at Llanfrechfa in 1982

Icy waters in Pontypool in 1991

Residents of Thornhill Close in Upper Cwmbran

Residents in Thornhill Close, Upper Cwmbran, clear the street of snow

Jill Morgan and Caroline Mitchell in Pontypool in 1992

Sheep sheltering from a blizzard on the Abergavenny to Blaenavon road

Keepers Pond, Blaenavon

A snowy scene above Pwll Du Blaenavon

Closed shops in Blaenavon during the snow of December 1990