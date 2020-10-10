WINTER is just around the corner so we thought we'd share some archive photographs of snow days in Torfaen. From communities pulling together to clear the streets and children having fun sliding on ice, snowfall has generated some great pictures and stories over the years.
Clearing the snow at Llanfrechfa in 1982
Icy waters in Pontypool in 1991
Residents of Thornhill Close in Upper Cwmbran
Residents in Thornhill Close, Upper Cwmbran, clear the street of snow
Jill Morgan and Caroline Mitchell in Pontypool in 1992
Sheep sheltering from a blizzard on the Abergavenny to Blaenavon road
Keepers Pond, Blaenavon
A snowy scene above Pwll Du Blaenavon
Closed shops in Blaenavon during the snow of December 1990