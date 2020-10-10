A ROAD linking Pontnewynydd to Tirpentwys will be closed for two days next week.
Ty-Bwmpyn Road will be closed on Wednesday, October 14 and Thursday, October 15, for works excavating a small hand dug trial pit at the base of the bridge to assess the structure.
The first closure will affect a 120-metre section from its junction with Plasycoed Road, while the second day will see a 250-metre section, from its junction with Booths Lane and Oaktree Farm, closed.
READ MORE:
- Disruption expected as A465 closed for entire weekend.
- This is why police and emergency services were in Cwmbran last night.
- Temporary ‘walk up’ coronavirus testing unit to open in Blaenavon.
The closures will be in place between 8am and 6pm, and may be extended for any other days deemed necessary within an 18-month period. These dates are subject to change in the event of adverse weather conditions.
There will still be access for emergency services, as far as reasonably practicable, along with pedestrian access.