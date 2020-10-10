MENTAL health and well-being has never been more prominent than during the middle of a pandemic that has left many feeling isolated.

Today, Saturday, October 10, is World Mental Health Day and there are more calls to make sure people are coping with their mental health.

Islwyn MP Chris Evans has urged people to talk to those around them about mental health and to build on and discuss the support networks around each individual.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Evans said:”During a time when people are less connected, it is vital that people feel they have effective networks of support.

“I sincerely hope that mental health day 2020 is used as an effective focus to highlight the problems of disintegrating networks and disconnected-ness during this pandemic.

“I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to reach out, and check in on people on mental health day this year, and continue to do so into the winter.

“Mental health is a pressing issue. Mental health support and education for children is lacking, and is sorely needed so we can equip our young children properly.”

Periods of instability and isolation can flare-up any pre-existing mental health conditions or can develop previously unknown problems in an individual.

The NHS, schools, communities and charities are attempting to create systems where people are able to get help but more support is needed.

Mr Evans believes it is also vital to educate around mental health to reduce the stigma that is faced by people when talking about mental health and to help people spot the symptoms of a mental health issue and how to get help.