A COMMUNITY group in Newport are working to ensure that no-one in the city goes hungry.

Feed Newport are reaching out to vulnerable groups throughout the city from their base on Commercial Road.

Today they held a bake sale and coffee morning to mark World Homeless Day and spread awareness of their work.

Gem Walker, one of the volunteers at Feed Newport, said: "We're trying to brighten people's day.

"Who doesn't love a bit of cake?"

It will not end at cake either.

Thanks to a newly fitted kitchen and a soon-to-be-acquired hit food license, the group are hoping to get a soup kitchen up and running in the coming weeks.

Once launched, hot food will be available for free every weekend to the city's most vulnerable population.

"It's safe and clean, and they know where it's coming from," said organiser Tariq Khan.

"We're also outstretching to the aged population who can be lonely at the moment.

"They come in to see a friendly face.

"It does us good to meet the local population."

The centre at the western end of Commercial Road will also be open throughout the festive period, offering food and companionship to those without.

Also run from the centre are Newport Foodbank and the community shop.

The former has seen demand sky-rocket during the coronavirus pandemic, with organisers estimating around 300 packs of food a month were being required.

"Covid highlighted the amount of poverty in the city," said Mr Khan.