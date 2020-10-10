UPDATED - 3:50PM

ANOTHER 627 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Wales today, according to the latest figures.

In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, covering Gwent, there are 80 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, Public Health Wales said.

Of those 80 cases, 35 are in Caerphilly, 15 are in Newport, six are in Torfaen, 18 are in Blaenau Gwent, and six are in Monmouthshire.

Cardiff recorded 79 new cases, Rhondda Cynon Taf recorded 66, and Swansea recorded 44.

Every health board area in Wales recorded new cases today, Public Health Wales said.

By health board area, new cases were found in:

Aneurin Bevan UHB (80 new cases)

Betsi Cadwaladr UHB (132 new cases)

Cardiff and Vale UHB (87 new cases)

Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB (119 new cases)

Hywel Dda UHB (27 new cases)

Powys THB (nine new cases)

Swansea Bay UHB (60 new cases)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THERE have been an additional 21 deaths from coronavirus reported in Wales during the last 24 hours according to Public Health Wales.

This brings the total number of deaths from the virus in Wales to 1,667.

In a statement, Public Health Wales said: "Although this appears to be a large daily upturn in the number of fatalities, this increase is the result of a delay in incorporating 17 deaths that occurred in Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board between October 3 and 7."

The rest of the more in-depth PHW data is yet to have been uploaded.

We will bring you the break-down when it is made available.