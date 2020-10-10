THIS week is National Curry Week, and what better way to celebrate than with an Indian.

The very first National Curry Week took place in October 1998 to drive awareness and appreciation of the burgeoning Indian restaurant industry, whilst also raising funds for charity.

The annual event is now in its 22nd year.

But where is the best place to grab a curry in Newport?

We wouldn't be as bold as to claim we know, but we have compiled your top five curry houses, based on TripAdvisor reviews.

These are the top places to grab a curry in and around Newport.

Red Fort Caerleon

This Cross Street Indian in Caerleon is the top rated in the area on TripAdvisor.

Of the 252 reviews left for the restaurant, 228 have given it an excellent five star rating.

Reviewers praised the Indian's service and value for money.

One diner said: "The best Indian you will ever have.

"Would highly recommend to everyone whether you’re dining in or taking out you are guaranteed to have exceptional service and high quality, fresh food.

"The owner, Faisel, is outstanding, top class bloke who will ensure you have the best dining experience and the rest of the staff are so friendly and welcoming."

Another added: "Had a lovely meal at Red Fort this evening. Very well priced and amazing service.

"The staff were lovely and efficient. Will definitely be returning and recommend to anyone visiting the area."

Shoboraj

This Indian, on Malpas Road in Newport, scored 4.5 out of five on TripAdvisor.

It has received 354 excellent reviews from diners out of a total of 426.

The food and service were again high up the list of reasons for recommendation.

One reviewer said: "Ordered a take away from here last night.

"I always use the restaurant but last night's meal was fabulous.

"We had chicken dishes and there was a substantial amount of chicken.

"Great taste and great chicken. Thank you."

Another said: "Great meal as always, even during these difficult times restaurant is comfortable and safe for every customer.

"Best biryani in Newport. Staff are so friendly and helpful. Cant wait for my next meal."

Hatti

Hatti, in Lower Dock Street, has received more than 600 excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

Of the 721 reviews it has had, 622 gave it top marks.

One reviewer said: "Visited last November and can't believe we've never been there before.

"We were made to feel very welcome by the staff and the food was out of this world. Will definitely be going back."

Another added: "Our family was staying in the area and we visited Hatti for an evening meal.

"The staff were very welcoming and the food was one of the best curry meals we had ever had, brilliant food & service."

Curry on the Curve

More than 350 diners have given this Clarence Place curry house an excellent review.

Curry on the Curve has 352 excellent reviews out of a total of 433 left on TripAdvisor.

"Where do I even start," said one reviewer.

"Quite simply the BEST Indian food I’ve ever had. The staff are all so friendly and so welcoming, the decor is so warm and inviting and the food.....best....curry.....EVER.

"Not to mention the onion bhajis. I highly recommend that you visit/order takeout."

Another added: "So happy my favourite takeaway has reopened and the food is just as delicious as ever.

"The new feature of ordering through Facebook works well too."

New Lahore

New Lahore Indian cuisine, in Lower Dock Street, has a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 out of five.

Of its 624 reviews, 512 of them rated the curry house as excellent.

One reviewer said: "This is by far the best curry house in Newport and Cardiff. Don’t bother with booking anywhere else.

"Food is excellent . Been to local curry houses and they don’t compare."

While another added: "Best tandoori I’ve had, chicken so so succulent and the garlic nan was absolutely gorgeous too.

"For the two of us with two rounds of drinks, mains, nan and poppadoms it came to £50 - absolute bargain for the quality!"