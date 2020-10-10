IT'S the time of year many of us dread - it is spider season.

Love them or hate them, spiders are all around us.

Most of the time we rarely cross paths, but when we do, you can be certain the whole house will know about it.

Spiders are most active during the autumn, so it’s likely you will see more during the months of September, October and November – especially in the home where spiders seek out warm and dry places to hide.

More than 40 species of spider are expected to find their way into Newport homes in the next few weeks.

In the build-up to Halloween, SellHouseFast sought to find out which spiders are most likely to invade our homes, and which areas of the UK are most likely to come into contact with the eight-legged creatures.

Among the creepy crawlies expected to find their way into our homes in Newport are the Wasp Spider, the Nursery web Spider, the Toad Spider and the Water Spider.

With 43 species expected to join us in Newport, the city is thankfully in the middle of the pack rather than at the top.

The place most likely to be overran is Leicester, where 228 species of spider are expected to invade homes.

Pisaura Mirabilis, more commonly referred to as the Nursery Web Spider, is the most common spider species found in the city, with 284 spiders recorded.

The Nursery Web Spider is easy to spot as they have a long body with long legs and can be identified by the brown and black stripes running the length of its body.

Araneus Diadematus, also known as the Garden Spider, is also commonly found in Leicester, with the species recorded 269 times by the All Taxa Records for Leicestershire and Rutland.

Although extremely rare, the spider has been known to occasionally bite when aggravated – causing inflammation and itching for a few days.

At the other end of the scale is Hereford, with just three species of spider recorded.

So how can you keep spiders out?

Well these are some top tips for keeping creepy crawlies at bay.

1. Keep things clean

Spiders thrive on the damp and the dark – the little nooks and crannies they find in dirty corners and cluttered floors.

If you vacuum and dust regularly, store items in boxes that have lids, and generally keep floors and surfaces clear, spiders will be much less inclined to risk venturing inside.

2. Seal your windows and doors

Spiders are small and sneaky, but they still can’t get in through solid walls.

Use a DIY sealant to close up the little crevices that surround so many doors and windows.

A watertight home keeps out creepy-crawlies, and has the added bonus of squishing your heating bill.

3. Eat more oranges

Sounds weird, we know, but hear us out.

Spiders ‘taste’ with their legs, and if their legs taste something they don’t like – in this case, citrus – they’ll be out the door as fast as their eight legs can carry them.

One strategy is to rub citrus on your door and window frames, although we’re not totally sure what the neighbours would think if they spotted you absent-mindedly massaging your door frame with an orange peel.

4. Get a humane spider catcher

A lot of people take a confrontational approach when dealing with spiders (i.e. splat), but it might be better for the ecosystem and your conscience to redistribute them somewhere other than your home.

Spider vacuums will suck up spiders into a long tube to be released at your leisure, without you having to get within striking distance.

READ MORE:

5. Let natural light in

Spiders are attracted to the dark and the dank, while spiders’ prey (flies, moths etc) are attracted to light bulbs and lamps.

Sidestep both by keeping your blinds open, and flooding your home with natural light.

6. Use a vinegar-based deterrent

Spiders hate vinegar just as much as they hate citrus, so vinegar-based cleaning products often send them scurrying back the way they came.

The only drawback: you might think it smells awful too.

7. Clean up your exterior

Tidy anything outside your home that spiders might hide in, and use as a bridge to your interior. Think leaves, woodpiles, climbing plants, compost heaps, and even bins.

8. Get a cat

We might think they’re cute and cuddly, but in the urban ecosystem, cats are apex predators that kill on sight.

Just as good at munching spiders as they are mice, cats are all-purpose pest control, though some are more energetic than others. Rather drastic as a standalone measure, it’s probably wise to only get a cat if you also happen to want one.