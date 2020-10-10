ONE in four people leave their doors unlocked while they are at home – despite many break-ins happening while residents are in their property.

Some 26 per cent of people surveyed for Aviva said they do not lock their doors when they are at home.

And nearly half (45 per cent) leave windows unlocked in unoccupied rooms while they are at home.

The insurer is urging people to be on their guard while at home.

It said that according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, 64 per cent of burglary incidents in England and Wales happened while residents were at home.

Aviva said the proportion of burglaries happening while someone is home has crept up, from 57 per cent 10 years ago.

As the evenings become darker, Aviva’s own figures from the past two years show home thefts tend to increase by around 15 per cent in October and November, compared with the usual monthly average.

Aviva said ONS statistics show that in the year to March 2020, 76 per cent of domestic burglaries in England and Wales were accessed through a door, and in 24 per cent of cases where entry was gained, the door was unlocked.

The insurer’s own survey found that 37 per cent of people who have been burgled previously do not lock their doors while at home, as do 32 per cent who have experienced an attempted burglary.

Among those surveyed who have not been burgled, 20 per cent leave their doors locked while they are at home.

Sarah Applegate, insight and strategy lead, global general insurance, Aviva said: “We tend to imagine that burglaries happen when everyone is out, but the unfortunate reality is they can take place at any time, whether we’re home or not.

“Most burglaries are opportunistic, so if a door or window is left unlocked, someone can be in and out of a house in just a few seconds. And if we’re at home but on another floor or in another room, we may not even be aware of an intruder, until it’s too late.

“Our claims data shows that thefts tend to increase during autumn and winter months, so it’s really not worth taking a chance. Simple tasks like locking doors and windows on both homes and outbuildings can significantly reduce the risk of being burgled. We’d urge everyone to get into the habit of locking up, even when at home.”

More than 2,000 people were surveyed across the UK in September for Aviva.

