A PROJECT to help keep older people in Gwent connected has been launched.

Age Cymru have revealed their new project HOPE (Helping Others Participate and Engage) on Wednesday, October 6, to help older people be supported and able to live their lives to the fullest.

The project will recruit and train community based volunteers to provide independent advocacy support to local older people and carers to allow them to shape the key decisions in their own lives and avoid getting into crisis situations.

It will help people with getting information and support with issues including housing, accessing services, dealing with loneliness and isolation and getting financial help and other entitlements they may need or benefit from.

Alongside this, it will help older people to take part in community activities, understand their rights, engage with professionals and have their voices heard.

MORE NEWS:

HOPE’s Advocacy Development Officer in Gwent, Sara Timothy, said: “HOPE is going to make a huge difference to the lives of many older people in our area who currently don’t know how to deal with their concerns, don’t have the confidence to speak up about what they really need, or they are alone and have no one else to support them. This project will help shine a light on their needs and aspirations so they can live a more fulfilling and dignified later life.”

Julie Morgan MS, deputy minister for health and social services, said: “I’m delighted that Welsh Government funding of over £600,000 has enabled HOPE to be launched. This exciting new project will assist people to engage, participate, gain information, and understand their rights, to name just a few ways HOPE support older people. I wish the project well as it launches and look forward to hearing how it is helping people across Wales.”

The project will be funded for three years until March 2023 and will be delivered in partnership with local Age Cymru partners and Age Connect organisations.

For more information on the scheme visit www.agecymru.co.uk or call 07943 176764.