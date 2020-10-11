A LORRY driver is to go on trial after he denied causing serious injury to a woman by dangerous driving.
Martin Reeves, 54, of St Mary Street, Risca, pleaded not guilty to the charge after he appeared before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
The alleged victim is Paula Francis and the date of the incident was July 26, 2019 on the A472 near Blackwood.
Reeves was represented by Ed Mitchard and the prosecution by Andrew Davies.
MORE NEWS
- Man guilty of hit-and-run horror attack on his brother-in-law
- Watch: 'Fool' blinds police helicopter pilot by shining laser beam in his eyes
- Locked Up: Violent men jailed for domestic abuse against women
Judge Michael Fitton QC set a trial date of February 24, 2020.
Reeves was granted conditional bail until that date.
Comments are closed on this article.