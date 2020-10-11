A DRUG dealer who was trying to escape from the law was arrested after he was rugby tackled by a police officer.

Alnazer Mohammed, 18, was brought to the ground with a bump following the dramatic pursuit in Newport.

Officers in a marked police car became suspicious of his behaviour as he was riding a bike on a lane between Soho Street and Loftus Avenue.

Prosecutor Meirion Davies said Mohammed tried to make off on his bicycle when challenged and police chased him.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant fell off his bike but jumped up and ran off.

“A police officer followed him and rugby tackled him into a mental fence with both of them hitting the floor.

“The defendant was then restrained and handcuffed.”

Mr Davies said Mohammed was found with eight bags of cannabis worth £80 and £240 in cash.

As he was being taken into custody, the defendant told officers: “I am just trying to make some money.

“The government is ****. I have applied for like 120 jobs.”

The defendant’s home was searched and police found a further £190 in his bedroom along with snap bags and weighing scales.

Mohammed, of Ennerdale Court, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply on April 25.

He has no previous convictions.

Stuart John, mitigating, said: “The defendant is very young and has lost his good name.

“He tells me he was actively looking for work for a substantial period of time but he couldn’t find anything.

“Lockdown made matters worse. He succumbed to temptation and became involved in this criminal activity.

“He comes from a good family and this has brought shame on them.”

Mr John said Mohammed has just returned to full-time education.

The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC, told the defendant: “You were out and about in the business of dealing when the police stopped you following a pursuit.”

She said she able to avoid passing a custodial because of Mohammed’s age and previous clean character.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Mohammed must also pay a £95 surcharge.