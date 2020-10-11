A CAERPHILLY man has become the UK’s strongest, after a performance which saw him become the first Welshman to win the title.

Gavin Bilton, 31, was a guardsman before bursting onto the ‘strongman’ scene two years ago - and weighing in at almost 184kg, he is one of the biggest in the world.

Gavin Jeanes from Bridgend placed third, and the event was filmed for Channel 5, and will be televised in the New Year.

It took place in the grounds of Crumlin Road jail in Belfast.

Mr Bilton was able to keep up the pressure all the way to the final event and make it to the top

Mr Bilton started strongly in the three-day competition, winning the first two events - the 450kg Super Yoke and Silver Dollar deadlift, where he set a record with a 480kg lift.

His dominance continued on day two, making him the favourite for the final and he did not disappoint.

Mr Bilton won the first event of the final, pulling two trucks 20 metres in just over 30 seconds - nearly six seconds faster than the next best athlete.

After his win, he said: “Hours and hours of hard work, hours and hours of sacrifice, I bleed for this sport.

“I’ve dreamt of becoming a champion and now it has finally paid off. I cannot believe I’ve beaten some of the best strongmen in the world to win this iconic competition.

“Now I’m going to get some rest before preparing to compete at Wales’ Strongest Man at Parc Y Scarlets on Easter Monday next year.”