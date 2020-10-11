ANYONE taking part in trick-or-treating this Hallowe'en risks breaching Wales' coronavirus regulations, the authorities have warned.
The Welsh Government has encouraged people to find "alternative ways of celebrating" Hallowe'en "in line with current guidance", but would not be drawn into saying whether trick-or-treating this year would land you with a fine.
And Gwent Police has urged people to "stay safe, act sensibly, and be mindful of the local measures and national guidance currently in effect".
The ongoing public health crisis will add to the police workload on what is always a busy time of year, and the Gwent force said officers would be conducting the usual patrols on Hallowe'en to stamp out any anti-social behaviour.
MORE NEWS:
- Chepstow trio hit by pandemic bounce back with new business
- Newport man guilty of hit-and-run horror attack
- 'Escape To The Farm' with Kate Humble coming to Channel Five
"It is important to remember however that not everyone sees the fun in Hallowe'en," a spokesman for Gwent Police said.
“Anti-social behaviour and criminal damage will never be tolerated by Gwent Police. Those caught committing these offences will be prosecuted and could face a criminal record."
As well as watching out for anti-social behaviour, the police this year will be alert to possible breaches of the coronavirus regulations.
"Those who do not follow the guidelines may face enforcement action after we have engaged with, encouraged and educated people beforehand," the police spokesman said.
“We would also ask our residents to make the right call as we can only respond to crimes and concerns relating to policing matters, which can then be dealt with by our officers," he added.
— What are the rules this Hallowe'en?
A Welsh Government spokesman said current guidance was:
- The current restrictions across Wales, regardless of whether people live in a local lockdown area or not, limit the number of households they can meet up with indoors.
- For lockdown areas you are not allowed to meet indoors with anyone who is not part of your household (people you live with) at the moment, unless you have a good reason, such as providing care to a vulnerable person.
- While you are allowed to meet up to a maximum of 30 people outdoors, they will need to be people who also live in your area. You should continue to socially distance from people outside your household.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment