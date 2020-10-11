ANYONE taking part in trick-or-treating this Hallowe'en risks breaching Wales' coronavirus regulations, the authorities have warned.

The Welsh Government has encouraged people to find "alternative ways of celebrating" Hallowe'en "in line with current guidance", but would not be drawn into saying whether trick-or-treating this year would land you with a fine.

And Gwent Police has urged people to "stay safe, act sensibly, and be mindful of the local measures and national guidance currently in effect".

The ongoing public health crisis will add to the police workload on what is always a busy time of year, and the Gwent force said officers would be conducting the usual patrols on Hallowe'en to stamp out any anti-social behaviour.

"It is important to remember however that not everyone sees the fun in Hallowe'en," a spokesman for Gwent Police said.

“Anti-social behaviour and criminal damage will never be tolerated by Gwent Police. Those caught committing these offences will be prosecuted and could face a criminal record."

As well as watching out for anti-social behaviour, the police this year will be alert to possible breaches of the coronavirus regulations.

"Those who do not follow the guidelines may face enforcement action after we have engaged with, encouraged and educated people beforehand," the police spokesman said.

“We would also ask our residents to make the right call as we can only respond to crimes and concerns relating to policing matters, which can then be dealt with by our officers," he added.

­— What are the rules this Hallowe'en?

A Welsh Government spokesman said current guidance was: