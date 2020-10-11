THIS week we delve into our sport archive to feature youth football teams of the past. Many Newport and district squads and school teams have featured on the pages of the Argus over the years, along with their trophy wins.
Maesglas United Youth Football Team in 1993
Newport Schools U13 team 1993-94
MORE NEWS:
- Chepstow trio hit by pandemic bounce back with new business
- Newport man guilty of hit-and-run horror attack
- 'Escape To The Farm' with Kate Humble coming to Channel Five
Mountpleasant School, winners of the ALPHA Cup at Gaer Junior School in1988
Malpas U10 squad after their Newport and District X Division Championship win in 1992
Newport and District U13 squad in 1987
Hartridge Comprehensive School team in 1989
The Newport and District U16 team, year unknown
Newport Schools finalists in the U14 Inter Association Glyncoed Shield in 1994
Liswerry School football team in 1989