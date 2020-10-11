THIS week we delve into our sport archive to feature youth football teams of the past. Many Newport and district squads and school teams have featured on the pages of the Argus over the years, along with their trophy wins.

Maesglas United Youth Football Team in 1993

Newport Schools U13 team 1993-94

Mountpleasant School, winners of the ALPHA Cup at Gaer Junior School in1988

Malpas U10 squad after their Newport and District X Division Championship win in 1992

Newport and District U13 squad in 1987

Hartridge Comprehensive School team in 1989

The Newport and District U16 team, year unknown

Newport Schools finalists in the U14 Inter Association Glyncoed Shield in 1994

Liswerry School football team in 1989