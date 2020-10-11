ALTHOUGH the UK Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme may have ended at the end of August, one Gwent pub is continuing to offer diners money off their meal.

Although the scheme - which saw venues offer half price food, which was then subsidised by the government - is over, many venues continuing to offer their own discounts throughout September.

The Prince of Wales in Risca has gone a step further and is continuing to offer their own discount throughout October.

Owners Jason and Helen Salmon - who are offering guests 15 per cent off their meals - are coming up to their seventh anniversary of taking on the pub venture and they feel that the scheme has helped them massively.

“If we didn’t take part in the initial scheme, I don’t think we would have been able to stay open,” said Mrs Salmon.

The pub is a popular venue for locals and people breaking up a walk along the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal and after purchasing the adjoining cottage, the couple were able to expand to add a small restaurant and function room.

The contemporary room is a world away from the traditional main area of the pub, but it has proved popular among regulars and new visitors as the couple expanded their menu.

All meals are cooked fresh - with the menu often being chosen by patrons - and consists of a mixture of pub favourites and some more exotic dishes.

Their meals come at a full price cost of £9 so during the August scheme they were reduced to £4.50. “The scheme allowed us to bring back our furloughed staff," said Mrs Salmon. "Some did leave due to personal reasons but we were able to keep all of our staff on furlough and didn’t have to let anyone go due to the state of the business.

Mr Salmon added: “It’s added an extra revenue stream. People who come for the food, usually have a pint or a glass of wine and then stay on for some more drinks.

“So when the government aided scheme came to an end, people were asking us if we were going to continue and we decided to do 25 per cent throughout September and now in October we are going to continue with a 15 per cent discount.

“We’re carrying it on as people are still supporting us. We hope they enjoy the food.”

The family and dog friendly pub is hopeful that they will continue to strive with the success they have seen since opening back up, but are mindful of the varying regulations and how things can change. “The local lockdown has been hard. When it was announced, we had a raft of cancellations because people were planning to come from outside of the borough but couldn’t, and also were planning to meet up with friends but now would have to sit on separate tables, which doesn’t have the same feeling as being sat together,” said Mrs Salmon.

The couple are also extremely thankful for their staff who have been on standby. “Our staff have been fab,” said Mr Salmon. “We asked them to be flexible when coming back and they have been great, they’ve come in at short notice, they’ve taken on other duties including cleaning. They’ve been amazing at adapting to the changing circumstances.”

The Prince of Wales, Risca is currently offering food Wednesday-Friday and Sunday lunches. To make a booking, contact 01633 612616.