FOOTAGE has emerged of a mass brawl in the centre of Caerleon.

The incident, captured by an eyewitness, happened last night.

It filled the town's high street, blocking traffic from passing.

The incident happened shortly after 'kicking-out time', the 10pm curfew imposed on pubs and bars due to the local lockdown in Newport.

Approximately 30 people can be seen in the footage although it is not certain if they are all involved in the brawl.

Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.