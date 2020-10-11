AN AVID collector of seaside souvenirs is searching for Barry Island-related items of yesteryear to add to his collection.

Bobby Kenny, of Barry, is on the lookout for items from his hometown and the Island – a hobby that stemmed from a postcard he found in Llandudno, when he was attending a scooter rally weekend last year with his partner Liz.

Mr Kenny said: “We had a walk around the town a seen a little flea market.

“Liz found a postcard from Barry Island with old pictures inside it.

“So that was the start of the collection I've got today."

“At first, I started buying postcards on eBay, but then I see old souvenirs from Barry Island and the Butlins holiday camp - so I started buying them too plus anything to do with Barry.”

“When I saw that a number of councillors were trying to get a museum in Barry that made me think about how nice it would be to have old postcards and souvenirs of Barry on show in a museum,” he said.

“The blue milk jug and bowl I bought on eBay came from Texas, USA."

“I wrote to the person and asked how they had them and they said that their mother was from Wales, but moved to America in 1945 with their father who served in the USA army in the First World War.”

Mr Kenny added: “I would like to thank those people who have donated items to my collection.

“It is very much appreciated.”

Anyone with items of old or “newish” interest to do with Barry, who would like to sell, can by email Robertkenny1@live.com or Facebook message Bobby Kenny.

