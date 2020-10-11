GWENT Police's dog squad was on-scene following reports of a mass brawl in Caerleon yesterday and an increased police presence will remain in the area.

At approximately 10pm yesterday evening, officers responded to a report of disorder in the area of High Street in Caerleon.

No arrests have been made and no injuries reported.

The dog unit was also on-scene, however, the reported incident had dispersed by the time officers arrived.

The police spoke with members of the public who were present.

Chief Inspector of Operations for Newport and Monmouthshire, Rob Jenkins explains: “We are aware of videos circulating on social media of disorder in Caerleon yesterday evening. "Upon arrival, the disorder had dispersed, no injuries were reported and no arrests made. "However, we are investigating the matter and will take any necessary enforcement action against those responsible for any violence and disorder.

“I’d like to remind members of public if they would like to report any crime, they can do so by contacting Gwent Police on 101 or via our Facebook and Twitter page. Anyone with any footage of the incident or witnesses are also encouraged to come forward, quoting Gwent Police Reference: 2000370453.

“There is ongoing work with our Neighbourhood Policing Teams and local partners to ensure that we respond appropriately to community concerns and this includes visits to licensed premises, increased patrols and deployment of our Operational Support Vehicle which provides an opportunity for officers to work remotely from the vehicle and engage with the community.

“An increased police presence will remain in the area and we will monitor this situation closely. I’d like to remind the public that Coronavirus is still a real and deadly threat. If you are going out, this needs to be done in a socially responsible manner, within the law, and with due regard for everyone’s safety.”