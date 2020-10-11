DO YOU recognise this busy Newport road in the two pictures below? Share your memories and photographs at tinyurl.com/y3rfyt8l

THEN: How it looked in days gone by

NOW: How it looks today

MORE NEWS:

Last week's photograph was of the historic Tredegar House in Newport.

Here's what you had to say:

Every resident of Newport will recognise Tredegar House.

In 1974, I was working for an insurance company in Cardiff. My first visit was with the branch manager to do an assessment of the property.

The council had just acquired the house, which had previously been a school.

They did not really want the house. At that time councils built houses and granted mortgages. It was the land they really wanted for building new estates.

The house and grounds became major visitor attractions, even before the National Trust took over the property.

Some of my best memories of the house include the annual Newport show, that included home wines, crafts, jams and other competitions. The prizes were nominal, usually less than a pound.

In the summer open air Shakespeare was a big attraction. My favourite performance was of A Midsummer Night's Dream by the Cwmpas Company on a particularly fine summer's evening.

In September the Vintage Car Rally attracted thousands of visitors and was a really enjoyable day. The weather was usually kind.

There were also antiques and craft fairs throughout the year. One year the South Wales Argus sponsored a motor show, supported by all the main garages ahead of the new registrations. I can even recall an open air concert. The audience brought their own picnics. If they had the foresight, they would have brought their own waterproofs as well.

It is a shame these events no longer take place In Tredegar House. It is a real asset to Newport.

Gerald Lee, Newport

No mistaking Tredegar House - it features on the start of Antiques Roadshow.

Parts of the house date back to the 1400s.

The Morgans made to right choice by teaming up with the winning side in the War of the Roses and gained a lot of worthless land in the Valleys - land that proved to be anything but worthless in later years with coal and iron mines.

The Morgan's money made money, they had the touch of Croesus.

The last Morgan held wild, high society parties at the house.

The house had to be sold in 1951 to pay death duties and it became a Catholic Girls School.

When the school moved to a new premises, the house became owned by the people of Newport.

Now it is held by English Heritage.

Dave Woolven, Newport