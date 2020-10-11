THERE have been an additional two deaths from coronavirus reported in Wales during the last 24 hours according to Public Health Wales.
This brings the total number of deaths from the virus in Wales to 1,669.
Another 467 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Wales today, according to the latest figures.
In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, covering Gwent, there are 50 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, Public Health Wales said.
Of those 50 cases, 11 are in Caerphilly, 14 are in Newport, seven are in Torfaen, nine are in Blaenau Gwent, and nine are in Monmouthshire.
Cardiff recorded 46 new cases, Rhondda Cynon Taf recorded 36, and Swansea recorded 32.
Every health board area in Wales recorded new cases today, Public Health Wales said.
By health board area, new cases were found in:
Aneurin Bevan UHB (50 new cases)
Betsi Cadwaladr UHB (115 new cases)
Cardiff and Vale UHB (52 new cases)
Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB (83 new cases)
Hywel Dda UHB (14 new cases)
Powys THB (nine new cases)
Swansea Bay UHB (60 new cases)
