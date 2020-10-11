FAKE £5 notes are in circulation in Gwent.

Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for the fake fivers.

Gwent Police's Blaenau Gwent officers tweeted out a warning.

They asked anyone who came across the fraudulent notes to take them to the nearest police station.

A spokesman for the police said: "Residents beware of fake £5 notes in circulation.

"If you come across any please take them to the nearest police station, thank you."

READ MORE:

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, is where you should report fraud if you have been scammed, defrauded or experienced cybercrime in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

You can report fraud or cybercrime to Action Fraud any time of the day or night using the online reporting tool. Reporting online is quick and easy.

The tool will guide you through simple questions to identify what has happened and advisors are available on web chat 24 hours a day to give you help and advice if you need it.

You can also report to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 Monday to Friday 8am - 8pm.

If you are calling from abroad call +44 300 123 2040

If you are a business, charity or other organisation that is suffering a live cyber attack, please call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 immediately, where specialist advisors are waiting to take your call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Action Fraud is not an investigative body and therefore cannot guarantee or prompt a police investigation or advise you on the contents of your report.