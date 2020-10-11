THE number of people in Wales living with a longstanding illness is expected to rise in line with an increase in unemployment after the coronavirus pandemic, unless action is taken, a new report warns.

Projections from Public Health Wales suggest that the proportion of the population suffering from longstanding illnesses could increase by around four per cent during the next three years - from 46.4 per cent before coronavirus, to 50.3 per cent in 2022/23.

This is based on an estimated increase in the unemployment rate in Wales, from 3.8 per cent last year to around seven per cent this year.

The report also estimates that there could be a greater increase in the percentage of adults living with limiting longstanding illnesses, from 18.1 per cent before the pandemic, to 24.4 per cent in 2022/23.

And the forecast also shows a higher percentage of adults with chronic health conditions - for example, endocrine and metabolic disorders could increase from 7.9 per cent prior to coronavirus, to 10.9 per cent in 2022/23.

And mental health problems could rise from 8.8 per cent pre-coronavirus, to 11.9 per cent in 2022/23.

Rises are also projected for heart and circulatory, musculoskeletal, and respiratory problems.

“The links between unemployment and longstanding illnesses are well established," said Dr Mariana Dyakova, a consultant in public health, and deputy director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Wellbeing at Public Health Wales.

“We hope the findings of this report will be used to inform decision-making for the coronavirus response and recovery, and to mitigate the harmful impacts of unemployment on the health of individuals and communities.”

The Longstanding Illness Projection Report examines the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on health conditions and health service use in Wales, looking at trends in figures now, and making projections of these to 2022/23.

A longstanding illness is a condition that cannot currently be cured but can usually be controlled with medicines or other treatment options. This includes musculoskeletal, heart and circulatory, respiratory, endocrine and metabolic, and mental health issues.

A limiting longstanding illness is a condition that limits a person’s day to day activities.

“A one per cent fall in employment in working-age people may be associated with about a two per cent increase in chronic health conditions," said Rajendra Kadel, public health economist at Public Health Wales, and lead report author.

"Coronavirus could result in 900,000 more working-age people in the UK developing chronic health conditions due to reduced employment.

“According to our forecast, the increase in the percentage of adults with limiting longstanding illnesses could be greater, compared with adults with any longstanding illnesses, suggesting implications population health and productivity, as well as pressures on health and social care services.’’