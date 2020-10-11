AN ARTIST has recreated the work of a young girl, and hopes he can inspire children to express themselves.

Newport artist, Antony Smith – also known as Consumersmith – was a guest speaker at Cantref Primary School, Abergavenny, earlier this year, where he gave a workshop on abstract expressionism and self-expression through art. And it certainly seems like he had an impact.

Mr Smith said: “I hoped my workshop would help inspire young minds.

“Months later I was contacted by the school as a little girl has been painting and excited about art since my visit – they sent a picture of a painting she made and wanted me to see.

“Inspired by this, I decided to re-create the painting on a large scale – originally to sell and donate the money to the school, but they decided they’d prefer to keep the painting as a symbol of how important the arts are to a young mind.”

The original painting by a pupil at Cantref Primary School

The girl who created the original artwork, Mary in Year Four, said: "Antony inspired me to paint after his workshop.

"I feel quite proud that my work was recreated. I think other children will see this has made the newspaper and think 'I could achieve that.'

"Creativity in school is important because there are no right or wrong rules."

Normally Mr Smith’s paintings of this size would cost between £600 and £800, with the artist admitting that trying to paint like the child was ‘an interesting challenge.’

“I hope in future there are more opportunities to inspire young people to express themselves freely through any medium,” added Mr Smith.

“It’s important from a young age to give children the confidence to be themselves.”

The painting was due to be presented to Cantref Primary School last week, but – due to Newport’s local restrictions – this has been put on hold. The recreation is currently at Barnabas Arts House, on New Ruperra Street in Newport.

(Barnabas Arts House where the painting currently resides. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Jan Martin, who owns Barnabas Arts House and Gwent Picture Framing, made and donated the frame for Mr Smith’s replication and said: “Talent like this at such a young age needs to be applauded – it’s a wonderful piece.

“Barnabas Arts House, in Newport, has been instrumental in supporting art and artists for more than 20 years. We have a fine art gallery, artist studios, and a welcome inclusive approach to creativity – come and see us!”