A HOUSING association helped prevent children at a Newport school falling behind in their studies.

During national lockdown pupils in schools throughout the UK had to work from home, and some students at Llanwern High School didn't have the required technology.

As the school had a limited number of laptops and resources to loan, some pupils struggled to participate electronically and were at risk of falling behind in their education.

Newport City Homes were able to help, thanks to a Careers Wales facilitated Business in the Community (BITC) Business Class partnership with Llanwern High School.

The housing association used community benefit funding to buy 10 new laptops, which the school loaned out to those most in need, so they could connect to online lessons and engage with teachers and friends.

Deputy headteacher at Llanwern High School, Sian Smith, said: "Staff and pupils are delighted that Newport City Homes have been able to continue their support to Llanwern High School in these difficult times.

“The laptops they have funded will be used in our specialised learning centre and will also be made available for those who do not have devices at home.

"We had been really disappointed that current Covid-19 restrictions have meant our NCH 'Reading Buddy' scheme – where colleagues from Newport City Homes come in and read with our pupils – has been paused, so their generous donation has given the school a real boost."

Careers Wales and BITC help organisations, like Newport City Homes, to support young people in schools by forming long-term, strategic partnerships using the Business Class framework.

The framework has four pillars: leadership and governance; curriculum; enterprise and employability; and wider issues.

Employability Business Partner at Newport City Homes, Kate Adams, said: “We know our construction work can sometimes cause disruption to the communities we work in, so we work with local groups and organisations to give something back with our community benefit funding.

“We’re delighted to be able to use our BITC Business Class partnership to support Llanwern High School staff and pupils and invest in their online and distance learning plans during this challenging time.”

This partnership means Newport City Homes can support their local schools in a holistic way, helping children to understand the variety of career options available to them, learn the skills needed to find a job, and eventually succeed in the workplace.