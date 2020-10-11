This has been a tough year, who could blame anyone for wanting a break. With many people having had their summer holiday cancelled due to the pandemic, people saw an opportunity to book a break as measures loosened in the autumn.

Unfortunately, with local lockdowns, I have heard many stories of people who have had to cancel holidays yet again. Unlike in summer, the nature of local lockdown measures has meant that holiday companies have been attempting to refuse refunds, leaving too many losing out.

It can not be right that people pay for holidays which have been cancelled through no fault of their own. People who have saved carefully and need a break after what has been an extremely difficult year for many of us should not be punished.

Travel companies are not respecting local lockdown rules and putting people in the unfair position of choosing between being out of pocket or breaking the rules.

While most companies are offering people the option of changing their flights or holiday times, the customer is being made to pay any price difference incurred in this change. For many people, this would have already been a delayed holiday, so, quite understandably, people would prefer to have the money for Christmas.

The travel companies claim that as these measures are not enforced by the UK Government they can not offer refunds. This is simply unacceptable.

That is why I have written to the UK health secretary and transport minister along with Labour colleagues from Parliament and the Senedd and our local council leader Phillippa Marsden.

We have called on the Government to intervene and ensure that all local people receive the refund they deserve. Clarification needs to be given to travel companies that local lockdowns are reason enough for a refund to be given.

I do hope that next year we will all be able to enjoy a relaxing summer holiday but in the meantime no one should lose out for doing the right thing and keeping us all safe.