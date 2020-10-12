Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Ivy-Jean Parsons was born five weeks at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, early weighing just 3lb 15oz on August 16. Her parents are Charlotte Price and Christian Parsons, of Abertillery and her siblings are Kacey (10) and six-year-old David. Charlotte had been admitted to hospital with pre-eclampsia and Ivy-Jean was born via an emergency Caesarian section. Her brother and sister could not meet their new baby sister for 11 days. Ivy-Jean is now home and doing well, at seven weeks she weighted 6lb 15oz.

Elijah Connor Rogers White was born two weeks early on June 13 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lbs 10oz. He is the first child of Mica Lydia Rogers Brandon Connor White, of Newport.

Ava-Mae Harris arrived on May 29 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 11oz. She is the first child of Claire Harris and Ashley Jones, of Newport. She was born two-and-a-half weeks early by Caesarian section.

Dylan David Edwards was born after three days of labour and an emergency Caesarian section at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, on August 20 weighing 8lb 12oz. Dylan is the first child of Lauren Watkins and Jamie-Rhys Edwards, of Pontypool.

Ethan Jose arrived on July 7 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 7oz. His parents are Danny and Simi Jose, of Newport, and his big sister is four-year-old Ashleigh.

Chloe Freya Cox was born on August 22 by emergency Caesarian section at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lbs 7oz. She is the first child of Joel Cox and Sarah Oakwell, of Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.

Charlie Alan Devlin arrived on September 2 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lb 15oz. His parents are Pamela Fouweather and Alan Devlin, of Newport and his brother are Ryan (13) and George (eight).

Charlie Mark Lee Stokes arrived on September 7 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 2oz. His parents are Ceri-Jane Stephens and Lee Stokes, of Cwmbran, and his siblings are Harry (four) and Lily (eight).