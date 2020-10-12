A STEROIDS dealer who had £5,000 in cash stashed at his partner’s home was handed a suspended prison sentence.

Christopher Powell, 36, of Two Locks Road, Cwmbran, was spared immediate custody after a judge said she believed he could be rehabilitated in the community.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said that when the police searched the defendant’s girlfriend’s home in the town, they found £5,030 and a small amount of cannabis.

They belonged to Powell and a further drugs warrant at his grandparents’ home uncovered a mobile phone with drug-related messages.

Mr Broadstock told Cardiff Crown Court: “They were the usual sort of messages asking if he had drugs.

“They were often in jargon and asked if he could supply the steroids in question.”

When Powell was interviewed by the police he said some of the money seized came from his grandparents and his job as a taxi driver.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class C drug, possession of criminal property and possession of cannabis.

The offences were committed between February and October 2019.

Richard Ace, mitigating, said his client had lost his job as a result of his conviction but had now found another one.

His barrister added: “The defendant has put his family life in jeopardy. He accepts it is a serious offence and accepts his criminality in full.”

The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC, told Powell: “There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in your case.

“I think the community is best served by giving you the opportunity to learn from your mistakes.”

She jailed him for four months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Powell must also complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a victim surcharge.

The defendant is also set to face Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings.