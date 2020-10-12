A NUMBER of Gwent's busiest roads will be closed this week.

Maintenance work on some of the region's major roads will see plenty of overnight closures.

There will be closures at various points along the M4 this week, as well as on the M48 and A465.

These are the road closures to plan ahead for:

M4 Westbound, junction 24 -25: Emergency work will be carried out on the M4 westbound tonight. The urgent roadworks will force an overnight closure between junction 24 at Coldra and junction 25 at Caerleon. The closure will begin at 8pm tonight and run until 6am tomorrow morning.

M4 Westbound, junction 28A: The westbound entry slip road will be closed at junction 28A of the M4 on Tuesday night. The slip road on to the westbound carriageway at Tredegar Park will be closed between 8pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

M4 Eastbound, junction 23 - Prince of Wales Bridge: Those of us travelling to England this week will need to take the old Severn Crossing. The stretch of motorway eastbound between junction 23 at Rogiet and the Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed for multiple nights for maintenance work. It will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8pm and 6am each evening.

M4 Eastbound, junction 24: The exit slip road at junction 24 at Coldra will face an overnight closure for emergency work. The exit on the eastbound carriageway will be closed between 10pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

M48 Westbound: junctions 1 - 2: People returning to Wales from England will need to use the new Severn Crossing this week. Maintenance work will close the westbound carriageway of the M48 between junction 1 at Aust and junction 2 at Newhouse each night this week. The closures will run between 7pm and 6am from Monday to Friday. The westbound road will also be shut for the entire weekend until 10pm on Sunday.

A465, Brynmawr to Gilwern: The A465 will be closed overnight for two nights this week ahead of a full weekend closure. The stretch of road between Brynmawr and Gilwern will be closed to carry out essential work. It will be shut overnight on October 14 and 15 between 8.30pm and 6am. It will then be shut for the full weekend, starting at 8.30pm on Friday, October 16, through to 6am on Monday, October 19. Diversions will be in place.