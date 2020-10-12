THE DVSA (also known as the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) has made a number of changes to driving theory tests.

The move comes after agency revealed earlier in the year that drivers would have to sit a new type of driving theory test.

Initially the change was due to take place back in the spring on April 14 - but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new test was postponed.

When did the new driving theory test eventually roll out?

The DVSA's new driving theory test was rolled out across England, Scotland and Wales on Monday, September 28, 2020.

What has changed to the driving theory test?

Previously, those who took the test had to read a case study and then answer five questions about it.

However, the new test (which begun on September 28) now means that learner drivers have to answer three multiple-choice questions after watching a driving clip which lasts up to 30 seconds.

Those taking part in the test will be able to watch the clip as many times as they need to, before answering the multiple-choice questions.

The video clips may feature things such as a car being driven on a country road/through a town centre, with the questions that follow the clip focusing on aspects including safe overtaking and motorcyclists.

Why did the DVSA make these changes?

The DVSA said the change was introduced after research revealed that learners with reading difficulties and disabilities felt more comfortable with video scenarios than written ones.

They said the change would make the theory test more accessible, especially to those with a:

Reading difficulty (such as dyslexia)

Learning disability

Developmental condition (such as autism)

What did the changes include?

The change will affect all car theory tests, and include if:

Learners fail a test before then and retake it from September 28, 2020.

A test is cancelled or moved for any reason, and the new test date is from Monday, September 28, 2020.

What parts of the driving theory test are NOT changing?

A number of aspects of the test will not change. Learner drivers will still need to:

Answer a total of 50 multiple-choice questions within 57 minutes.

Get a total of 43 out of the 50 questions right in order to pass the multiple-choice part of the test.

Take part in the hazard perception part of the test, where learner drivers watch video clips to spot developing hazards.

For the latest information on what to do when attending a driving theory test, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-theory-tests.