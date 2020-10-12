THERE will be a very different look to this year’s South Wales Argus Sports Awards when the winners are revealed next month – but it’s still set to be an event to remember.

The 2020 ceremony is being streamed on the South Wales Argus Facebook page from 7pm on Thursday, November 5, running for about an hour.

Broadcaster Jason Mohammad will announce the winners of 14 awards that are up for grabs on the night, with the ceremony culminating in the crowning of the sports personality of the year.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the organisers to the change the way they approached this year’s event.

And while things won’t be the same as 2018 and 2019 when it comes to the staging of the annual event, the achievements of the finalists are expected to be as inspiring as ever.

The Argus wants you to get the most of out the evening by watching with friends where you can do so safely, and by sharing your messages, pictures and videos on social media.

Here’s our guide to how you can get involved.

READ MORE:

Flynn would have called for Newport County AFC v Cambridge to be abandoned

Watch in real time if you can. The awards ceremony will be streamed from 7pm on Thursday, November 5, but the video will remain available to view on the South Wales Argus Facebook page afterwards. It will, though, be more fun to watch it as it happens, so you can share the emotion of the evening with others.

Ideally, watch it in the same place as friends and colleagues – as long as you can observe the coronavirus rules on social gatherings. If you have a potential winner in your party you might want to put a couple of bottles of bubbly on ice just in case.

If you are watching alone at home bookmark the South Wales Argus Facebook page in advance so you are all ready for the show before it starts. A notification of the event will become visible about a week before the ceremony itself, which means you can click on it to indicate your interest.

Facebook will then send you a reminder when the event is close to starting. If you are not confident about using Facebook ask a friend to give you a demo of the basics.

You can view the show on a PC, laptop, tablet or mobile phone. Some TVs also give you access to Facebook.

Don’t just watch the show – take part too! The video will be streamed in a Facebook post that you can share with your friends. You can also add your comments, emojis and photos.

Send your best wishes to the nominees and congratulations to the winners, tag family and friends to bring them into the fun, share pictures of your celebrations if someone you know wins an award, and show your appreciation as often as you can for the wonderful people in Gwent who have faced up to Covid-19 every day with courage and determination to care for you or your loved ones.

You can also join in the fun on Twitter and Instagram. You won’t be able to watch the awards ceremony on those platforms, but you can certainly post messages of support and share your celebrations.