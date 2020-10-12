A NEWPORT secondary school has reported a positive test for coronavirus.
The case involving The John Frost School School has affected Year 11 and self-isolation advice has been given to relevant pupils and staff.
All Year 11 pupils will need to self-isolate at home for 14 days, returning to school on October 20.
In a newsletter to parents/guardians, headteacher Mark Tucker said: "You are aware of all the measures we have put in place to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID19.
"I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community".