YEAR seven pupils at a Newport school have been sent home today after a youngster tested positive for coronavirus.
Llanwern High School, on Hartridge Farm Road, has asked the entire year group to self-isolate after a member of the group tested positive.
In an open letter, headteacher Mrs Jarvis wrote: “The pupil was last in school on Friday, October 2.
“In line with guidance from Welsh Government and Newport City Council all children in that year group cannot be in school.”
Normally in these instances children are asked to self-isolate for 14 days, but as the pupil hasn’t been in school for more than a week the year seven pupils will isolate for five days.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Year 11 pupil tests positive for coronavirus at Newport school
- Find out how this Newport school has avoided pupils falling behind in their studies
- One third of Newport's looked-after children have been placed outside the city'
While isolating the pupils will have home learning. They are expected to return to school on Monday, October 19.
All other year groups at Llanwern High School should attend as usual, with the school undergoing a 'focus clean.'
The school has asked parents and guardians to remind children about the importance of social distancing, even outside school, and remind them to wear a face mask in communal areas of the school.
If your child shows symptoms of coronavirus, you should not send them to school and should book a test.
The main symptoms of coronavirus are:
- A loss or change to taste or smell.
- A new continuous cough.
- A high temperature.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment