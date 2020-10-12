A NEWPORT-BASED engineering firm has won a contract to help the German military cope after biologically-trained bomb technicians had to be moved from the front line to help combat Covid-19.

Cintec International, which is based on Gold Tops, has a worldwide reputation in engineering research and development.

The company, which is a sponsor of the up-coming South Wales Argus Business Awards, has been demonstrating prototype 'Waterwall' designs for a number of years to the Kampfmittelraumdienst through its agent in Germany.

The 'Waterwall' technology uses both water and air to mitigate the effects of improvised explosive devices, in particular dirty bombs, and can also be used to provide anti-ram barriers, air inflated decontamination units, chemical operating theatres and air-inflated water storage tanks for the fire and rescue services.

It will be used in Germany to mitigate the effect of extremely large unexploded Allied World War Two bombs, which were dropped in large numbers in Germany and Italy. Many are dangerous delayed action bombs which are still being found throughout Germany, particularly in industrial and areas of high population.

The explosive quantity of the unexploded bombs has been estimated to exceed 300,000 tonnes and ordinance is located almost on a weekly basis.

Peter James, managing director of Cintec, which was named Innovative Business of the Year at the 2018 South Wales Argus Business Awards, said: “We’re delighted that the German Ministry of Defence has recognised the value of our proposition after full scale demonstrations.

“The project has been the most exacting and difficult of all the blast mitigation Waterwall products that we have made. These unique products have been supplied to a number of military and defence clients around the world to provide countermeasures for improvised explosive devices.

“It really is extremely dangerous. There is a significant risk to life, property and a great deal of disruption causing evacuating of large numbers of people when devices are isolated and have to be rendered safe.

"We look forward to developing our long-term relationship with the German Ministry of Defence and capitalising on the skills and resources of both businesses to ensure we maximise our technological developments.”

Waterwall is just one part of the business carried out by Cintec.

Another area of expertise is its anchoring system which has been used throughout the world to protect historic monuments.

The company has maintained structures including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and countless castles, cathedrals, churches in the UK in addition to landmark structures in Washington, USA and the Canadian Parliament Building. But most famously the work undertaken in Egypt on the Step Pyramid and a whole number of historic structures in Cairo, Luxor, Karnak and structures on the West Bank of the Nile.

Cintec is currently awaiting decisions on further projects including The Bent Pyramid, Temples at Dendra, Habu, The White Monastery and projects throughout the world. Orders have recently been received and supplied to China for masonry bridges and a City Walls.