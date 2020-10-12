PUPILS and teachers across Gwent are being asked for their views on the way GCSEs, A-levels and vocational qualifications were assessed this year.

This year's exams and assessments were dogged by controversy and criticism - exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and students were instead awarded predicted grades. But, following controversy around way the grades were assessed, arrangements were changed at the last minute so students were instead awarded the grades their teachers had predicted they would get.

The review is being run by Louise Casella who is director of the Open University in Wales as part of the Independent Review of the Summer 2020 Arrangements.

They want to hear from pupils, teachers and others involved in education to see how it was handled this year and for any recommendations for assessments in 2021.

Ms Casella said: “it is really important that we as a review panel listen carefully to the voices of learners, parents, teachers, lecturers and all those involved in education in Wales in forming our recommendations. We are doing that in a range of meetings at the moment but want to hear more widely, so please use the survey to share your experiences and views on what happens next.”

Education minister Kirsty Williams said: “I know that the way qualifications will be assessed this year, and arrangements for next summer’s exams, is of particular concern to many people, especially to learners and their families.

“For learners in exam years, my overriding priority is to ensure that learners have the knowledge, skills and confidence to progress into the next phase of their education, training or employment.

“We as the government have put in place new arrangements in our approach, ensuring that they are robust and have fairness at their heart.

“I expect to make a statement on our approach to qualifications, including vocational qualifications, before next half term.”

The UK Government has already said exams in England are likely to be delayed in 2021.

The survey closes on October 18 and is available here: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/4VS1YM/?lang=507064