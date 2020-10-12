THERE have been an additional four deaths from coronavirus reported in Wales, according to Public Health Wales.
This brings the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,673, and there are 487 more cases of Covid-19 recorded across Wales.
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, that covers Gwent, confirmed 60 new cases, according to the latest figures.
28 of them are in Caerphilly, nine in Newport, eight in Torfaen, 11 in Blaenau Gwent and four in Monmouthshire.
Cardiff recorded 84 new cases, 35 in Rhondda Cynon Taf and 12 in Swansea.
