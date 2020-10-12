THE WELSH Government are "deeply disappointed" with Boris Johnson for not introducing stricter measures to prevent people from travelling from coronavirus hotspots, said health minister Vaughan Gething.

Mr Gething said the issue of people travelling from these hotspots was not just a Wales-only issue, but something that applied across the whole of the UK.

He added that it meant the Welsh Government would have to take decisions into their own hands to limit further spread of the virus.

"We are deeply disappointed that the prime minister is still taking an approach where there is only going to be guidance on whether people should or shouldn't travel out of highly-infected areas," he said.

"This isn't just an issue for Wales, it's an issue for the whole of the UK.

"We do understand there has already been an importation of coronavirus cases from contact with some of those high-prevalence areas in England.

"We will meet later today and we will then need to make choices given that there doesn't appear to be a resolution on this with England, which would have been the right choice to make about those very high prevalence areas where we all expect there will be further action taken today and over the next few days.

"Sadly the prime minister has chosen not to act, so we will have to make choices here in Wales."

Later today, Boris Johnson is due to announce a new 'three-tier' Covid system for England, with tier three seeing the strictest measures imposed in particular coronavirus hotspots.

But Mr Gething said both he and the first minister were still not clear on what further measures the prime minister is set to introduce in England today despite a Cobra meeting this morning.

"We will be watching with interest what the prime minister does have to say because we didn't get clarity on that in this morning's Cobra meeting," said Mr Gething.

"It's also clear there will be measures beyond tier three as well, and we understand some part of England will have additional measures put in place to go beyond tier three.

"The tier three measures as we understand them in England won't be enough to bring the R number below one, so we are going to have to think about additional measures beyond that."