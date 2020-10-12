WALES' health minister Vaughan Gething has remained coy on a potential 'circuit-breaker' lockdown for schools - despite rumours that such a plan is in the pipeline.
Parents of schoolchildren in Newport received letters, late last week, asking for consent to allow their children to participate in online Zoom learning.
This was followed shortly afterwards by a phone call to the same effect, leading some to believe the schools were in a hurry to get consent logged.
A 'circuit-breaker' of tougher lockdown measures is something being considered in Scotland.
Asked whether the consent forms received by Newport parents were in preparation for a similar situation in Wales, possibly in time for the autumn half term at the end of the month, Mr Gething wouldn't be drawn.
"We don't have a definitive plan at present [for a two-week 'circuit breaker' lockdown]," he said.
"Schools should have plans for blended learning.
"They should already be developing plans so that pupils learning from home can be taught.
"These should be in place regardless of the measures we take."