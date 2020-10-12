A JEALOUS boyfriend held his partner hostage and threatened to kill her after she secretly went out to see a male striptease show.

Richard Badman bit his victim, held a screwdriver to her neck and sprayed her in the face with CS gas during her terrifying 15-hour ordeal.

During his trial, prosecutor Marian Lewis told Newport Crown Court how the woman went to the Forbidden Nights strippers at Cwmbran’s Congress Theatre last November.

When Badman found out about it, he was furious and took her prisoner from her own home and back to his address.

Miss Lewis said he became "enraged" after he saw Facebook videos of the show which his then girlfriend was tagged in.

The prosecutor added: “There was pre-planning and he took the victim away when she scantily clad.

“There was significant violence and she was humiliated.”

His ex-girlfriend managed to escape after she climbed through a window.

Reading the complainant’s victim impact statement, Miss Lewis said: “I haven’t been able to sleep and I’m scared to death.

“This had made me feel a nervous wreck. I think I am lucky to be alive.

“If I hadn’t climbed out of the window, I think he would have killed me.”

Badman, 50, of Penylan Road, Varteg, Pontypool, was found guilty by a jury of false imprisonment, causing actual bodily harm and making threats to kill.

Martha Smith-Higgins, mitigating, said her client had not been in trouble with the law for 15 years before this incident.

She told the court how Badman had been assaulted “a number of times” in prison since he was remanded in custody.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: “On November 6, 2019, your then partner went out to see male dancers.

“She feared your reaction. You found out and you sent her abusive text messages. You went to her home and took her when she was in her dressing gown and underwear.

“You placed her in your house and she was your hostage for 15 hours.

“You subjected her to a prolonged and sadistic ordeal. You bit her mouth, held a screwdriver to her neck and sprayed her in the face with CS spray.”

Badman was jailed for a total of four years.

He also pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he tried to get a woman to contact his ex-girlfriend and tell her to drop the charges against him.